CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One school is dedicating their gym to honor a former coach and teacher.

Centennial High School held a dedication ceremony at halftime of their boys basketball game verse Central. The newly renovated gym is being named in honor of the late Coleman Carrodine. The school district said he was a successful coach and teacher at both schools. Former players spoke about Carrodine at the dedication.

“His passion for us kids didn’t just end when we walked off the court,” Sonny Walker said. “Although we didn’t fully appreciate it then, his guidance off the court put hundreds of us kids on the path to a lifelong success.”

Coach Carrodine, also known as Mr. Charger, dedicated 35 years (1965-2000) of service to the students and staff in the Unit 4 School District. Mr. Carrodine coached basketball and track. He was also a physical education and driver`s education instructor. He was the first African American coach in the area and maintained that position for 22 years. His coaching accolades include: