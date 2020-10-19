Gusting winds caused fire to spread seven miles

Provided by the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, which shot this photo via drone during damage assessment efforts.

DONNELSON, Ill. (WCIA) — A seven-mile fire near Donnelson led to the destruction of one house off Illinois Route 185.

The Shoal Creek Fire Protection District responded to numerous rekindles of the fire — which appeared to start near railroad tracks at the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Arrow Trail — throughout Saturday.

The fire was stopped at Fillmore Trail and School House Road.

Winds gusted up to 40 miles per hour on Saturday, and remained steady at 29 miles per hour.

Officials say that’s what contributed to the fire’s rapid, north-south spread.

A post from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency praised the ongoing efforts of first responders and community members in the area. Chris-Mont EMA officials used a drone for damage assessment on Sunday.

“…it is wonderful to live in an area where we all come together when there is need,” the post read. “Our Chris-Mont EMA motto is One Team, One Fight. This response provide that is true!”