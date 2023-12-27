RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Technology on the streets is helping police with the recent rise in gun crimes, including two arrests, allowing police to seize more guns and keep the community safe.

It’s called the Raven Gunshot Detection System. It’s picked up several of the more than six reported shots fired incidents this month, four of them happening in the area of Juniper and Falcon Drives.

The system uses microphones trained to recognize gun fire. It’s being used in the east side of Rantoul, and it has helped police get guns off the street from crimes they otherwise may not have been alerted to. Police have been using the system since spring 2023.

Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said they’re in a trial period with Flock Safety, the company behind the technology.

“It’s kind of a work in progress where we’re working through some of these things, noting different things that need to be changed on it or updated,” Bouse said. “And again, working with the feedback loop with Flock Safety.”

In the last two and a half weeks, Rantoul has seen a rise in gunshots, and they even had six shootings in four days.

Here’s a short timeline:

On Saturday, Dec. 23, the system alerted them to a gun being fired near St. Andrews Circle and Par Drive. It helped them arrest 27-year-old Antonio Thomas and get a .40 caliber handgun and 79 rounds of ammunition off the streets.

Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 26, they were alerted to shots into homes near Willow Pond Road and St. Andrews Circle.

“It reports these gunshots when they happen, within about 30 seconds of the gunshots happening,” Bouse said. “We’re now alerted by email, text message and within our computers and our squad cars.”

Some gunshots aren’t called in by the public, and that’s when the system really comes in handy. Bouse said seizing a gun two weeks ago wouldn’t have happened without a Raven alert.

“Specifically, the one on Lowry Drive showed an address right next door to where it actually happened. So that’s how close in proximity that these triangulations are occurring,” he said.

The equipment can pinpoint the location accurately by working with other microphones located all around the east side of Rantoul.

While it is helping in situations like this, Bouse said there are still some kinks to work out.

“There’s still some things,” he said, “we still get some false reports here and there. Again, we’re working with engineers from Flock Safety to minimize those.”

Even though the tech is helping, Bouse said they still need to lean on community support and tips.

He said the company that owns and operates the gunshot detection system runs Rantoul’s license plate readers, too. They’re not the only place in Central Illinois using these machines: Champaign, Decatur, Monticello and Mahomet also have them.