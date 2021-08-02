Guns seized after two men try to flee police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with Springfield Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit took two guns off the streets Thursday evening and arrested two men.

A press release from SPD says before 6 p.m. Thursday officers saw a car that was improperly parked near Lawrence Avenue and 17th Street.

As police walked up to the car, they say 27-year-old Anthony Brown ran off. Officers say they chased him and quickly brought him into custody.

Police say they started to search the car and saw a gun inside. That’s when officers say they tried to arrest a second man, 27-year-old Joshua Thomas, who also tried to flee on foot. Police say they arrested him.

SPD says a second gun was found in the car after finishing the search. The weapons seized were a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol and a Heckler & Koch .22 caliber rifle.

The release says both men were booked at the Sangamon County Jail. It adds Brown was on parole at the time. He was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting or obstructing a police officer, according to the release.

Police say Thomas was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a gun without a FOID card, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.