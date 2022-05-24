JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police said a teenager was arrested after being accused of breaking into vehicles.

In a news release, Jacksonville Police officials said they responded to a report of someone who may have had a gun trying to break into cars. That was around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near Franklin and East streets.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in that area. In that car, officers recognized a 17-year-old who matched the description of the suspect. They said the teenager got out of the back of the car and ran away.

After a short chase, police caught the suspect and a gun was found.

The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a peace officer and aggravated assault from a previous case.