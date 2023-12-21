CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after someone pointed what appeared to be a gun at an MTD bus that was running its route.

The incident happened near Bradley and Mattis Avenues on Wednesday. Police confirmed that they received a report at 3:30 p.m., suggesting that a man had pointed what appeared to be a gun at the vehicle. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for witnesses and tipsters to meet with officers in private.

Alternatively, witnesses and tipsters can remain anonymous even to Champaign Police by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Any tips submitted to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the information provided.