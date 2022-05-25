SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff at Lee Elementary School found a gun in a student’s book bag on Tuesday, the same day 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

School officials said that at the start of the school day, a gun was found in the possession of an early elementary-aged student. The gun had been brought from the student’s home and was secured without incident.

“We applaud the staff for their efforts,” the District said in a statement. “All staff and families were notified yesterday that students and staff remained safe. The District’s security team was immediately deployed to the school. The Springfield Police Department responded quickly and the investigation is still ongoing. The weapon is in the possession of SPD. Students and staff were able to continue with their normal schedules of teaching and learning during the school day. As always, we encourage ‘If you see something, say something.'”

Springfield Police said the gun was not displayed by the student at any time while on school property. Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Given this incident and the tragedy in Uvalde, Springfield Police said officers will be providing extra patrols at city schools until the end of the school year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.