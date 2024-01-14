CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not often police have to show up to a graduation ceremony, but that’s exactly what happened in Champaign on Saturday.

University of Illinois Police responded to the I Hotel and Illinois Conference Center after a graduation turned into a guns-drawn situation. This happened close to 12:30 p.m. near South First Street and Saint Marys Road.

Authorities said a gun was pulled out during a non-U of I graduation after a verbal dispute. People started leaving the hotel after realizing what was happening. Police soon determined that there was no ongoing emergency threat to the U of I campus.

A traffic stop was conducted across from Carle Hospital near South First Street on a car that was thought to be involved. Two guns were taken from the vehicle.

One adult got a State of Illinois Notice to appear in court for carrying a concealed weapon on prohibited property. A teenager, who was also in the car, was found in possession of a gun.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, police said.

U of I Police said the juvenile’s arrest status was pending as of 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no determination yet if both people were involved in the I Hotel incident.

This incident remains under investigation.