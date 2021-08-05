Gulf Coast Tick discovered in Champaign and Macon Counties

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A foreign bug has found a home in parts of Central Illinois.

The gulf coast tick can carry and transmit bacteria that causes spotted fever. This can possibly be life-threatening, according to the CDC.

The tick is usually found in the gulf coast region of the U.S.

However, researchers say it is moving north.

Some came on birds or large animals that moved into the state.

The tick was spotted in Champaign and Macon Counties.

Experts with the Illinois Survey Entomology Lab to save the tick if you encounter one.

Then, send it to them.

For more information on how and where to send your ticks, click here.