CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in connection to a string of violence that happened in Rantoul and Urbana last August.

William Laws, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a gun as a felon and one count of vehicular invasion. He agreed to a prison sentence of 20 years, serving 10 years for each count.

Laws was accused of taking part in a shooting on Aug. 3 that prosecutors believe was retaliation for an earlier shooting that killed his aunt. After shooting at a house in Rantoul, which resulted in no injuries, Laws and three other people fled town via Route 45 and entered Urbana. Their car crashed during an attempt to drive onto Interstate 74.

Laws and the other men ran from their crashed car to a nearby Steak N’ Shake and attempted to enter cars that were sitting in the drive-thru. They pulled an elderly woman out of one car, but she resisted and they fled on foot to the Urbana County Club.

Authorities arrested them on the golf course, recovering several guns in the process.

The other three defendants remain in custody.