Guests surprise students for bullying prevention month

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two U of I wrestlers and Lincoln’s Challenge cadets came to eat lunch with students at Northview Elementary Friday. It was a surprise that’s part of Bullying Prevention Month.

A group called Projectmack organized the event for students who have been impacted by bullying. The group said their mission is to shine a light on bullying, and put a stop to it.

“We team up with different organizations and different places in order for them to use their platforms and the things they’re doing in the community in order to make a change in younger kids that look up to them’s lives,” said Ava Collins, Projectmack.

They reached out to U of I wrestlers because they found out one of the students was a big fan of the team. The Lincoln Challenge cadets volunteered to come to the school.