CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police named its Employee of the Month. He is praised for stopping an attempted arson.

Joseph Dreher is a housing security guard. Police said he was patrolling and saw someone in a secluded area. He confronted the person when “something seemed amiss” and they admitted to using a blowtorch to burn a window frame. Dreher called for backup and the person was charged with arson and criminal damage to state-supported property.