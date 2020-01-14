Growing skills at Gardening Insights Conference

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Gardeners of all skill-levels can learn new tricks and tips at the 23rd annual Gardening Insights event.

You can explore your interests through a dozen hands-on and research-based classes as well as network with other gardeners. Session topics include pesticide alternatives, living with insects and overwintering plants & bulbs. There will also be a keynote address from nationally known garden expert Mark Dwyer.

Gardening Insights is hosted by the Macon County Master Gardeners. It is happening February 22 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Richland Community College’s Shilling Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. for walk in registration, check-in and vendor shopping.

The cost for the day is $35, which includes three classes, the keynote address and a buffet lunch. Sign up by February 18. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as classes fill quickly.

