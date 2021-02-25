Groups work to address gun violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Gun violence in the city has increased over the past year and city leaders are searching for solutions. The police chief says there’s been a rivalry going on between two gangs and something must done to bring peace to the city.

People are taking different approaches such as mentoring and prayer to better unite the community. The Decatur Chief of Police, James Getz, says there’s been property damage and people have been hurt and killed over senseless gun violence, but there are several groups trying to help. They’re offering support for youth, including jobs, to help keep them out of trouble. The Director of the Decatur House of Prayer says they pray over the communities that have been impacted by gun violence.

“I’m heartbroken. Decatur is a beautiful place, and I’m heartbroken not only for Decatur but for the families, for the kids that are losing their lives. That’s what keeps me in that place of prayer,” said Kim Robinson, Decatur House of Prayer Director.

Law enforcement is warning people to stop the violence or police will do all they can to put the shooters in prison for a long time.