Groups say work still needs to be done to protect river

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Work still needs to be done to protect the Middle Fork River, members from two groups said Monday. The Eco-Justice Collaborative and Protect the Middle Fork Citizens Group spoke to students at Danville Area Community College.

Members said even though the state passed the Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act earlier this year, the legislation doesn’t mandate any particular action that should be taken in regards to pollution. They’ve been fighting to get coal ash cleaned up alongside the Middle Fork River for years.

They said there will need to be a riverbank stabilization effort in the future to protect the area. They said Dynegy, the company that stored coal ash near the river, was originally working on a plan that would stabilize the riverbank, but is now working on a different idea that the groups said would be less harmful to the river.