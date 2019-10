TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A joining of forces will benefit residents. Memorial Behavioral Health and SIU Medicine is opening a clinic bringing together primary care for all ages as well as behavioral and mental health services.

People will have access to crisis intervention, mental health assessments, community-based recovery services in addition to therapy and integrated behavioral health. The clinic is open weekdays.

303 Bidwell Street, Taylorville

Mondays – Fridays

8 am – 4:30 pm