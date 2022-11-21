SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of families in the Springfield area received their Thanksgiving meals for free Monday afternoon.

In a food drive hosted at Westminster Presbyterian Church, volunteers put a turkey or ham as well as other food for Thanksgiving in people’s cars.

The drive was hosted by Contact Ministries, Meridian Health, and state Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield).

“With Senator McClure and Meridian Health, we were asked to come along and help them distribute 50 hams and 50 turkeys, and of course we said yes,” Cindy Drum, executive director of Contact Ministries, said.

They hoped to inspire others to be selfless for the holidays.

“I encourage everybody to help as much as they can to those that are less fortunate over Thanksgiving,” McClure said.

Both McClure and Drum appreciated helping people right in their own communities.

“We know that it’s going directly to someone’s table and directly to someone’s community,” Drum said. “It’s our neighbors that we’re serving.”