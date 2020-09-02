Groups combat food insecurity

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Organizations are working to provide meals for families in need during the pandemic.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is taking part in Hunger Action Month to raise awareness about food insecurity. Leaders estimate roughly 116,000 people in the area face hunger, but that number could rise up to nearly 175,000 because the pandemic.

Throughout Hunger Action Month, support from the community will have an even greater impact due to a matching donation from Fertilizer Dealer Supply. Donations will be matched up to $10,000 throughout the month of September.

In addition to the donation match opportunity, EIF has many activities planned to engage the community in hunger relief and awareness building:

A virtual Stay at Homecoming event with a week-long Spirit Week from September 21-25 for the community to engage on social media.

Macaroni Madness, a virtual cooking demonstration featuring the following local chefs: Colleen Hatton of Dish Passionate Cuisine, Kenny Hogue of Cast Iron Pub and Irma Lou’s Kitchen, Curtis McGhee of C&C Kitchen and Bob Rowe, private chef and formerly of Classic Events. Each chef will prepare a dish using macaroni, a staple item at Eastern Illinois Foodbank

A Facebook Live stream of the Partner Recognition virtual watch party to honor this year’s Business Partner of the Year, Community Partner of the Year and Mission Impact award winners. Community leaders, including Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde, will take a pie to the face if EIF reaches Hunger Action Month fundraising goals.

Meanwhile, Feeding our Kids is working to provide meals to kids in Champaign County for the weekends. The biggest issue the organization faces is identifying the kids who need support while they’re in remote learning. The group is holding sorting/packing events, as well as fundraising campaigns.