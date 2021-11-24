Groups advocate for “dementia friendliness”

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Two organizations are partnering to make Effingham more inclusive for people with dementia.

Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness is working with Midland Area Agency on Aging to make the city more “dementia friendly.” They make presentations to encourage people to be more understanding of dementia and accepting of people with the condition.

“People do not understand what dementia is and how it affects people, so we are trying to erase the stigma of dementia in our community also,” said Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Further information about the initiative and how people can get involved can be found on Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness’ website.