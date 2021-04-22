Group working on preservation of cemetery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– People are working to preserve Spring Hill Cemetery. Lon Henderson says he was asked to restore the cannons. They’re from the mid-1800’s. The foundation for the cannons were on bricks and needed to be repaired. The cemetery board raised money to put them on concrete in a permanent location. Henderson says it’s important to focus on upkeep.

“We need to preserve the area and make certain it’s presentable for the families that come to honor their loved ones,” said Lon Henderson, Spring Hill Cemetery Board. They raised $500 for repairs. Henderson says he and others plan to keep cleaning and restoring the cemetery.