Group urges for dropped charges against 27 arrested during unrest

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One volunteer group is hoping charges will be dropped against those arrested during protesting and looting.

This comes after 27 were arrested late last month. Unrest broke out on Prospect Avenue in Champaign after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The group is called the Champaign County Bailout Coalition. They already paid bonds for 16 of the 27. Now they’re asking people to call state’s attorney Julia Rietz and ask her to drop all charges.

“We hope that the state’s attorney takes a look at this and tries to show support to protests both around anti-racism in this community and also around the right to express yourself in our community. That’s an important thing,” said coalition volunteer Nick Hopkins.

We reached out to state’s attorney Julia Rietz. She can’t say much because these are pending cases, but she says all of the defendants have able council, and the cases are moving along like normal. She says everyone is “appropriately charged.” She has received six calls and several emails because of this campaign.