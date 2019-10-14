Group trying to save school from being demolished

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Some community members are still trying to save a historic building from being torn down.

PBL EastLawn School is set to be demolished. The school shut down after this academic year.

The group trying to save the building says the school board thought it would be too expensive to renovate.

Jolen Anya Minetz, of Paxton, wrote a letter to the school board asking them to reconsider their decision.

“A lot of these school buildings are getting demolished, and we won’t have many left in a couple years so I think it’s really important for communities both within Paxton and beyond to come together to really think about saving these properties and then putting them up for adaptive reuse,” says Minetz.

She wants others to call the school board and the city to let them know people are interested in keeping the building from being torn down.