Group trying to prevent violence by providing more opportunities for community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Herbert Burnett first heard his name in 2009. “They said Kiwane got killed. I didn’t know who Kiwane was,” said Herbert Burnett. However, he would soon find out. In 2009, a Champaign Police officer accidentally shot and killed a 15 year old. His name was Kiwane Carrington. That name still motivates Burnett’s mission today. There were several meetings and an outcry for help from the community. “What I saw is a lack of leadership and even during the killing I saw people were neglecting responsibility,” said Burnett “You are responsible for everything that happens or fails to happen on your watch and this happened on our watch and we’re directly responsible.”

Burnett wanted to change that, so he formed the group Not On My Watch. Their organization provides opportunities for job training, mentorship, education for students, and a Leadership Development Academy. They’re hoping to prevent violence by providing these services in places like Rantoul. That’s where they’re trying to expand their reach. “Education is our main goal…They need exposure,” said Burnett.

“We want tax contributors, not tax liabilities, so we want to develop not even just our youth but but even promote positive change in some of our adult members,” said Stephanie Burnett, Not On My Watch. They hope to have a building in Rantoul for programs and services within the next three months.