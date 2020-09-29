Group tries to save home set for demolition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group called Saving Old Houses — based in Georgia– is trying to save a home set for demolition, with the help of local people who are advocating for its rescue.

The house’s address is 606 West Church Street in Champaign. It was called the Bailey House. Unit 4 owns the building. It used to be a home but was split into apartments.

The District plans to demolish it for their Central High School project. Unit 4 is offering to let someone get the home for free as long as they pay to relocate it. That is estimated to cost around $65,000.

The home will have to be claimed before October 14, according to Saving Old Houses.