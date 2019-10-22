Group to replace trees destroyed by tornado

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Trees destroyed in last year’s tornado will be replaced next month.

The Taylorville Tree Recovery Team and volunteers will be planting about 100 trees on November 2. The group did an inventory earlier this year to decide which kinds of trees needed to be replanted. Organizers said this is a community effort, and they need anyone who’s willing to come out and lend a hand.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here, or contact Barb Grabner-Kerns at 217-561-1062. She can also be reached via email: Barb4trees@ctifiber.com.