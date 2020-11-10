Group taking nominations for those who embody MLK legacy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two groups are taking nominations to recognize those who made contributions to the community and embodied the principals of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The nominations come as the two groups, the MLK Countywide Committee and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee, Inc., will join together for an awards ceremony. Officials said nominations are now being accepted. You can make a nomination online. The deadline is November 30.

A celebration between the two organizations will be held virtually on January 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. Officials said more information regarding the celebration will be released in the future.