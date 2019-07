CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area program is trying to close the gap in some schools and it needs help. iRead iCount partners will several area districts to provide reading and math intervention.

This summer, it wants to distribute books to kids who don’t have easy access to them. If you have any kindergarten or 1st grade level books to donate, you can drop them off at the chamber office.

The program hopes to expand to Urbana schools next year.

iRead iCount

303 West Kirby, Champaign