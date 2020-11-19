Workshop seeking community input on bike system changes

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Plans are in motion for improvements to the Decatur bike system.

The Decatur Urbanized Area Transportation Study is hosting virtual workshops.

Called ‘Bike Decatur’, it’s taking input about future changes the community would like to see.

One workshop was held at noon today and another is set for 6 p.m. Part of the presentations includes reviewing data on bike crash statistics, neighborhood income levels, and youth populations.

City of Decatur Planning and Development Manager Greg Crowe says feedback so far has been all about connections — linking existing trails together.

For more information, visit Bike Decatur’s website.