Group removes invasive plants from Lincoln Trail State Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dedicated volunteers took advantage of good weather Saturday to maintain one of the more unique state parks in Central Illinois.

Melody Arnold is head of a hard-working group of volunteers that pulled honeysuckle from the grounds at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial.

“Yes, that’s one of the things we are doing,” Arnold says. “We have removed a lot of the invasive bush honeysuckle that has kind of taken over most of the woods.”

WCIA: That’s the main thing people can do to really improve the looks of things.

“We are removing all the honeysuckle and we have planted some native trees,” Melody Arnold says, “and along some of our trails we have planted some native wildflowers. We’ve done a lot of work.”

WCIA: All for the folks who want to come to visit. This is also the first place Abraham Lincoln’s family settled when they came to Illinois. You can come here, walk around and enjoy the park, and probably walk the same paths that Abraham Lincoln stepped in 150-some years ago.