Group rallies to end gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, a group rallied on the street where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed just two days ago.

On Saturday, Christopher Kelly died after being shot outside a business near Willis and Bloomington Road. Monday, people gathered at the same place the shooting happened to show respect and also publicly plead for the gun violence to stop.

“We think about the family of the person who was killed,” said Maurice Hayes, Hood Vision Neighborhood Transformation(HVNT). “We weep for them and we think about how the people who loved him feel about him losing his life like that.”

People are mourning the death of Christopher Kelly, a young man whose life ended when he was shot over the weekend. Days after it happened, a crowd of people came out to show support for his family.

“Console the family first, that’s the thing we try to do is wrap our arms around the family,” said Hayes. “Then we get out here and do leg-work and try to get these young men who may feel a certain way to try to change their minds.” The group of people that rallied are with HVNT.

“The mission of it is to get into these high hope areas and educate our young men on the political, social and economical ills that affect us, not just the young men but the young women as well.”

During the summer, they have gone into neighborhoods that have been the sites of violent crimes to build relationships with people. “We have a good group of people here, and I’m happy about that, but we have to come together,” said one resident.

The goal is to be a positive impact in people’s lives and try to change the mindset of turning to violence first, especially with the youth. “The music and the entertainment is all about who can be the biggest shooter,” said Hayes. “So it’s a mentality that has been adopted because it’s a change in the era.”

They are trying to reunite people in peace instead of creating more of a divide in the community. “The most important part of our mission is to stop these young men from killing each other and the use of violence and guns,” said Hayes.

Champaign Police said Kelly was outside of a business when several cars pulled up, people got out, an argument started and that is when he was shot. Nobody has been arrested.