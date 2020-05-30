Group protests death of George Floyd

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR/AP) — People were seen gathered near South 1st Street and East University Avenue on Friday.

They were protesting the recent death of George Floyd. Officials said he died while in Minneapolis police custody this week. He was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck. Floyd was arrested after a grocery store clerk called police and accused him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Protests in regards to Floyd’s death are happening all over the nation. Additionally, law enforcement leaders like Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb are speaking out against Floyd’s death. “I feel it is important to stress that I am deeply disturbed by the recent events in Minneapolis, just like many of you understandable are and have shared with us directly,” he said in part of a statement. He continued to say their police department “is always evaluating our policies to help ensure they reflect our community values and the latest in policing best practices.”