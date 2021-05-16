Group protesting for more support for bullying victims in Effingham schools

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — People are gathering for a demonstration in Effingham.

A group has formed on South Henrietta Street in front of the Effingham Junior High School.

They’re protesting what they say is a lack of support for bullying victims in the Effingham School District.

Another focus on the demonstration is suicide awareness.

Protesters are chanting, “Investigate Unit 40.” Accusations voiced by the group include sexual harassment, racism, and bullying.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.