Group preparing for food drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County’s 4-H Youth Development group is all about bettering the lives of kids in the community.

That’s why staff members are spreading the word early for an upcoming food drive. They say the goal is to make it their biggest one yet.

4-H youth educator Trinity Johnson said she recently had an eye-opening experience about the harsh reality of food insecurity in Macon county.

She was passing out snacks at an after school program when one student said he and his siblings take turns eating throughout certain days because they don’t have enough for the whole family.

“That really lead to a conversation where other students chimed in talking about their experiences with hunger,” said Johnson. “They felt like that was a normal experience, but it wasn’t. That’s when I realized, yes, this community is hurting.”

The food drive starts on Monday, September 21st and will run until Wednesday of that week. You can drop of donations from 8AM to 4:30PM.

All the food will go to the Decatur Salvation Army and Mt. Zion food pantries.