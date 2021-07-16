Group needs new vehicle to continue services for homeless

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A ministry that helps the community needs your help to provide services. C-U Canteen Run gives out food, clothes, and other necessities for the homeless.

The last C-U Canteen Run truck had an electrical problem and caught fire. They need a new one. In the meantime, the Salvation Army loaned them another van to use. The organization also lost all of the donations in the truck.

“We’re looking right now for somebody who will either donate funds to purchase a new vehicle or who has a used ambulance or something we can convert into another service vehicle, so we can hit the streets and continue to help the homeless,” said Staci Disney with C-U Canteen Run, “We really do need a different vehicle to make this function like it used to.”

Anyone who wants to donate or volunteer can contact C-U Canteen Run.