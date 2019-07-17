Group makes big events for small town

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — When you live in a small town, you might feel like there’s not much to do.

The Sidney Improvement Group in Our Town Sidney makes it its mission to change that.

The volunteers plan several events throughout the year.

Breakfast with Santa, carriage rides, Easter egg hunts, and Sidney Fun Days are just a few examples.

Aside from fun gatherings, volunteers say there’s a lot more they do behind the scenes.

“We keep adding people all the time that are willing to help and share in our vision, which is providing things not only for the residents, but helping out the village if there’s a need for flowers out on the street, and flower pots and such,” said Mike Roy, president of the Sidney Improvement Group.

Roy says after each event or job, the volunteers are always focused on planning for the success of the next.