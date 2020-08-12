Group looks to revamp Lincoln Square Theater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County not-for-profit is working on bringing new life to the Lincoln Square Theater.

Officials with the Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater (FLST) are working to turn the historical building into a community arts, education and entertainment center in Decatur. They said the group was formed in May after the City put a notice on the building. They formed and starting figure out ways to reinvent it.

In July, ownership of the main theater building at 141 North Main Street was transferred to the group. Later that month, the group aquired the old ‘Odd Fellows’ building next to the theater. They said that building had once been a part of the theater.

Between July and August, the group has been working on cleaning up the building and having it inspected to determine what renovations and repairs need to be done and raise the appropriate amount of money.

Officials said they want to hold different events like show movies, host music concerts and other performances.