Group looks for facilities to send Christmas cards

DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is looking for suggestions on places to send Christmas cards this year to spread some holiday cheer.

Kyle Webb, administrator of the Dieterich Prayer Page on Facebook, said this is the third year for their card drive. They send the cards to residents of nursing and group homes as well as assisted living facilities.

Webb said this started when he would visit his grandpa in the nursing home. He remembered seeing some residents who did not have family around and would not have visitors. So he decided to do something about it.

My mission from the start is to be there for others and bring joy. Bring joy to those who need it the most. Kyle Webb, Administrator – Dieterich Prayer Page

Many of the cards are donated from the community. Webb said he has even had cards made for the residents by local clubs like the Girl Scouts and area schools.



Pictured: Christmas cards to be delivered to residential facilities.

Once the cards are collected, Webb said they get signed and sorted and ready for their recipients. Last year, they sent over 1,000 cards.

Right now, Webb and his co-administrator, Gail Einhorn, are looking for places to deliver the cards. They need names of the facilities as well as the number of residents there.

He said he normally hand-delivers them to residents so he can interact with them and see their reaction. However, with the ongoing pandemic, he said he may need to have a volunteer from the facilities deliver them or drop them off with staff at their front door.





These pictures show recipients of cards from previous drives through the Dieterich Prayer Page.

Webb said he has been grateful for the community’s help with this drive. He is looking to have cards signed and sorted this upcoming weekend and delivered next week.

The community can send suggestions of facilities to the Dieterich Prayer Page. Normally, Webb sends cards to area facilities, but he said they have been getting suggestions of places from outside of Effingham County. He said he would deliver them to where they are needed.