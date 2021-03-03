Group looks for donations for COVID-19 vaccination clinic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is teaming up with a school district and city departments for a vaccination clinic.

Martin Luther King Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day in Urbana is normally in late March. It focuses on serving neighbors and bringing people together. The event was canceled because of COVID-19, but organizers wanted to still do something for the community.

“This would have been our 23rd year that we would have done Jettie Rhodes Day, so building those relationships through the years has made a huge, huge, made a huge difference. And just knowing that we’re together making a difference in the lives of other people selflessly,” said Lashonda Goo, MLK Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood Day vice president.

They are teaming up with the Urbana Park District, school district and CU Public Health for the clinic. It will be on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are looking to vaccinate 400 people, but first they need some supplies. Those include:

Dark brown band-aids

Signs to direct people or volunteers to make signs

Snacks, bottled water, ginger ale, juice boxes

Napkins

Pens

Hand Sanitizer

Post-It pads

Little plastic tubs for syringes at each vaccine station

Guaze pads

Alcohol wipes

Officials said a sign-up link will be available soon for volunteers, nurses, drivers for those who need rides, etc.

If you have donations, message officials on Facebook or email jettierhodes@yahoo.com.