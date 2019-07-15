Group hopes STEM plants strong roots for boys

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On the outside, it looks like a typical summer camp.

Beneath the surface though, its leaders are turning these boys away from potential violence, and toward a promising future.

A mentoring group, aimed at youth engagement and anti-violence, is using this week for a positive initiative.

This comes on the heels of several shootings in central Illinois. After just day one, the impact is clear.

It’s a program called “Street College.”

The group “Boyz2Men” is using it to plant a seed to grow interest in STEM careers.

That took the form of boom box building.

Boyz2Men partnered with the U of I College of Engineering to teach these boys the engineering design cycle from a hip-hop perspective.

It’s just another example of how the organization is picking up steam.

Recently they started meeting every week during the school year.

Over the summer, they’re keeping these boys in 6th through 12th grade busy and involved.

The organizers say it’s amazing how much more this summer camp is accomplishing, just on day one.

“My son is a member and he would never do anything thinking about STEM projects or anything…it was just strictly sports. I just think it changes a lot of them’s point of view of life,” said Wayne Turner, with Boyz2Men.

“They’ve already responded so well on our first day, that they’re already talking about just amazing things they want to build,” said UIUC engineering professor Will Patterson. “We want to respond in any way possible with organizations that will like us to come in as “Ghetto Genius” to do that particular work.”

The program continues through the end of the week.

A lot of the boys are interested in sports, so the whole idea is…why not go after both?

The camp is encouraging them to pursue healthy lifestyles and an interest in a strong career.

Programs like Boyz2Men formed in response to community violence, especially since it affects young people.

We’re seeing this initiative soon after three shootings in Decatur (one of which was deadly), and two weekend shootings in Danville.