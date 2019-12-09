Group holds Pump House meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The “Old Pump House” is set to be demolished. Now, one group is doing what it can to give it a second life.

The “Save the Pump House” group is hosting a meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Richland Community College. It is trying to restore the former Staley Pump House on Lake Decatur.

An architectural expert toured the structure and said it was in much better shape than previously thought. It was built in 1919 and used to deliver water to the Staley plants. Most recently, it was the location for hosting social events.