Group gets lost while kayaking

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three adults and a child got lost while kayaking in the dark Monday night.

The group was on the Kaskaskia River from Shelbyville in two kayaks on their way to the Copeland Bridge.

The group never made it that far.

The group came to a log jam nearly a mile before the bridge and lost one of the kayaks.

They got out of the river and one of them took the remaining kayak down to the bridge.

The others started walking and got lost.

Someone from the group called 911 and the dive team was called out about 10:30 p.m.

The Shelby County Rescue Squad joined the dive team and with the help of cellphone communication, Google maps and a screen shot, rescuers located the group.

All are expected to be okay.