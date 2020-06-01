Group gathers in protest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Protesters were seen gathering around the Champaign County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

This comes as demonstrations are held around the nation in response to the death of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality.

The people who appear to be the organizers say they’re going to march to the intersection of University & Broadway and block it for 7 minutes. There are hundreds of protesters here at the Champaign County Courthouse pic.twitter.com/rgM596H4fl — paul cicchini (@epcicchini) June 1, 2020

The Urbana mayor as well as the police chiefs for both Champaign and Urbana Police Departments were seen marching and chanting with the group.

As the group arrived at the intersection of University and Cunningham, they started chanting, “I can’t breathe.”

Leaders were heard encouraging protesters to learn about their local government and register to vote.







Drone pictures show a protest in Urbana on June 1, 2020 in response to the recent death of George Floyd and other acts of police violence.

As protesters walk down the road, they continue to chant “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”

This demonstration comes after a Sunday protests at the Market Place Mall. That protest turned into looting at stores at the mall and surrounding shopping plazas. There were at least 27 arrests made in regards to Sunday’s events.

Protesters take a knee during a June 1, 2020 march in protest of the death of George Floyd.

Monday’s protest is comprised of a peaceful demonstration and march.

The group marched to the Urbana City Building on Vine Street and heard from speakers.