Group gathers in protest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Protesters were seen gathering around the Champaign County Courthouse Monday afternoon.
This comes as demonstrations are held around the nation in response to the death of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality.
The Urbana mayor as well as the police chiefs for both Champaign and Urbana Police Departments were seen marching and chanting with the group.
As the group arrived at the intersection of University and Cunningham, they started chanting, “I can’t breathe.”
Leaders were heard encouraging protesters to learn about their local government and register to vote.
As protesters walk down the road, they continue to chant “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter.”
This demonstration comes after a Sunday protests at the Market Place Mall. That protest turned into looting at stores at the mall and surrounding shopping plazas. There were at least 27 arrests made in regards to Sunday’s events.
Monday’s protest is comprised of a peaceful demonstration and march.
The group marched to the Urbana City Building on Vine Street and heard from speakers.