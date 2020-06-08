Group gathers for peaceful march

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors are gathering Monday for a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Two groups that were separately planning marches in Mahomet are instead merging into one to make sure their message is heard loud and clear. People were seen setting up for the protest, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

At least 10 people will share their experiences. Police Chief Metzler will also be speaking. After the speeches, the group will walk from the administrative building to the police station where they will take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, signifying the amount of time former Minneapolis Officer Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“It’s more going to be for me, at least, my experiences growing up and then a call to action at the end, I just really want it to be put out there the effects it has on everyone,” said 19-year-old Savannah Matthews on what she wants people to take away from this demonstration. Her mother, Michelle Matthews, said, “I can’t put into words how proud I am of her. It is very brave in the world we live in today to speak out but that’s exactly what we need to do.” She also said it is important for people to recognize not just systemic racism, but also the implicit bias they may have developed without realizing it.

Organizers plan to end Monday night’s even with ideas for people to continue confronting racism going forward.