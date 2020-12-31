Group formed to share experiences about teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– Former students at one school want their voices to be heard. They’re using social media in hopes of creating change.

An English teacher at Blue Ridge High School is under investigation. Students are accusing him of sending unwanted and sometimes uncomfortable messages to minors. Now a Facebook group is helping them share their experiences.

The group is called Blue Ridge High-The Reckoning. The Facebook page says “Blue Ridge School District has a long history of covering up for teachers at the expense of their students. It continues to this day. Silencing accusers and controlling the narrative through social media. I’m hoping that this can be a place for everyone affected to share their stories without threat of being silenced, a place to speak and be heard.”

On the page there are several accounts from people who say they had inappropriate interactions with the teacher. A former student at Blue Ridge High School says she went into the English teacher’s room. Other students were there. She heard a conversation between the teacher and her friend.

“One of my friends started talking about her relationship with her boyfriend and about how they were having issues and the English teacher started asking her had they rolled around the hay yet. If she has ever rolled around the hay? How she feels about basically her sexual experiences with both this boyfriend and her whole life,” said Alyvia Bernard, Blue Ridge High School Class of 2020.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. A statement was posted on the district’s website. It said, “Dear BR Community, in September, student allegations concerning a staff member came to the administration’s attention. The District immediately conducted an investigation and spoke with numerous witnesses as part of that investigation. The District complied with all relevant reporting requirements involving school employees, which did not include contacting local law enforcement authorities. After a thorough investigation, the Board of Education took appropriate action, consistent with all applicable policies and procedures. The District is unable to provide additional details or answer specific questions because of confidentiality requirements involving both personnel and student matters; however, be assured that the School District has taken all precautions to ensure the safety of students, which is the District’s highest priority. Upon the return to school on January 5, 2021, Mrs. Flannell will be teaching English 1 and English 2 classes. Respectfully, Dr. Stanifer.