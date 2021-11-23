Group develops African American Heritage Trail

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is trying to tell the untold stories of Black Americans in Champaign County.

They are working to develop the African American Heritage Trail. Officials said you will be able to drive through, bike or go as a group. They also want to make it a field trip opportunity for schools.

Officials said it is a way to integrate the history of African Americans with the history of Champaign County.

“I have looked at books about the history of Champaign County and timelines and never more than one or two mentions about anything related to the African American population, and yet a significant number of African Americans have lived in Champaign County, have survived and thrived in Champaign County, and led successful lives,” said Committee Co-Chair Barbara Suggs-Mason.

Community members, educators and over two dozen committee members are behind the effort. It is supported by the Visit Champaign County Foundation.