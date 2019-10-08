Group commemorates anniversary of tragedy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area group is using its meeting to commemorate the ten year anniversary of the death of an area youth. The theme of this month’s Champaign Community Coalition meeting is From Mourning to Movement.

It will reflect on the community’s progress since the tragic accident leading to the death of Kiwane Carrington, October 9, 2009. His death led to the formation of the group shortly afterwards.

All members of the public are welcome to attend as the event will allow for discussion on how people can continue to collaborate and strengthen police-community relationships, address area violence, encourage youth education and development while promoting engagement.

Champaign Community Coalition

From Mourning to Movement

Holiday Inn

101 Trade Center Drive, Champaign

October 9

3:30 – 5 pm