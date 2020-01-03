Group collects record breaking number of coats for kids

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois organization broke a record last year. Coats for Kids collected more coats in 2019 than any other year.

They have 557 gently used or new coats to give to kids in need. They’re best year before that was 2017 where they collected 430 coats.

The co-chairman said this is a big help to a lot of people.

“There’s a lot of people out there who can’t afford a good coat,” said Richard Carroll, Coats for Kids Co-Chairman. “And so we collect slightly used or, many of them are new coats from various contributors in the community. These people need something as the weather gets colder to keep them warm.”

The Salvation Army will distribute the coats.

This is the eighth year for the program.