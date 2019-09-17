Group collecting items for Stand Down Honor Bags

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The LifeSpan Center is collecting items to fill Honor Bags including toiletries, nonperishable food items, socks and more. It’s for Stand Down taking place in November.

The event will have a variety of services available including access to flu shots, eyeglass service, free haircuts and more. There will also be a quilt giveaway, box lunches and filled rucksacks. Donations can be dropped off at the LifeSpan Center.

LifeSpan Center
11021 ECR 800 North
Charleston, Ill. 61920
(217) 639 – 5150
8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Stand Down
November 5
9 – Noon

