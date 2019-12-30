Group cleans up after break-in

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Laura Lee Fellowship House volunteers are patching up broken windows after a break-in over the weekend.



Someone broke several windows Saturday night and took a laptop, television, food, and money from the organization. Organization leaders say taking from them is like taking from the whole community because of who they serve.







Photos Courtesy of Tricia Teague

Laura Lee Fellowship House Board President Tricia Teague captured pictures of the thief on the organizations security cameras. She says this is the second time they’ve been broken into in the last six months.