Group cleans historic bridge

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization spent the morning preserving a historical bridge.

Volunteers with the Upper Sangamon River Convervancy cleaned the Hazen Bridge in Mahomet.

Members met in the morning and cleared branches, did yard work, and cleaned the canoe trail.

The steel bridge spans the Sangamon River north of Mahomet. One member talked with WCIA about the history behind the bridge.

“It’s design is relatively unique. This is like the last of two in Champaign County and built in 1893; it’s a historic structure,” says Upper Sangamon River Conservancy Secretary Scott Hays.

He says the group would like to renovate the bridge next.